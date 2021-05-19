Ulva's drive towards all electric vehicles
- Published
Residents of Ulva are to be given access to electric all-terrain vehicles to help them get around the island.
The community-owned Hebridean isle has no tarred roads and islanders often use petrol or diesel quad bikes or similar vehicles for transport.
North West Mull Community Woodland Company, which purchased Ulva estate in 2018, hopes these can eventually be replaced by a pool of electric ones.
It said the move would help preserve Ulva's "tranquil environment".
The first two electric vehicles have been delivered and are due to be made available in a few weeks' time, with plans to purchase a third.
Work is also to start at the end of May to restore six properties on the island.
Six homes - three of them tenanted and three empty - are to undergo improvement work over the course of the next 12 months.
Once complete, some will be offered to new tenants.
There were only five people living on the island three years ago, but the population has since increased to 11 and there are hopes of attracting new residents.
The community-owned Ulva estate spans 4,942 acres (2,000 ha) and includes Ulva, as well as some land on nearby Isle of Mull.