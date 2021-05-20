Peter Lawwell: Deliberate fire was a 'devastating' attack
Celtic chief executive Peter Lawwell has called the deliberate fire at his home a "devastating attack" on him and his family.
A masked man was caught on CCTV setting fire to three cars outside Mr Lawwell's home in the early hours of Wednesday morning.
The blaze in Thorntonhall, South Lanarkshire, caused extensive damage to a garage.
Mr Lawwell said his family had been "deeply affected" by the events.
"This has been a devastating attack on myself and my family, the effects of which will stay with us all for a long time," Mr Lawwell said in a statement.
"I am, of course, extremely relieved that everyone is safe. I would like to thank my wife and my family for their support and for the strength and courage they have shown during such a difficult time."
Police said the CCTV footage showed the suspect pouring an accelerant on vehicles outside the house on Peel Road.
No-one was injured as a result of the incident, which is being treated as wilful fire-raising.
Mr Lawwell thanked the fire service and Police Scotland for their "support and professionalism".
He added: "I also thank the Celtic Board and Celtic staff for all the support they have given me. It has been fantastic and sincerely appreciated.
"As a family, we have received literally thousands of messages of support from Celtic fans and from people across the wider global football family.
"This has provided us with great comfort and we all offer our heartfelt thanks for the concern and support which people have shown."
Mr Lawwell confirmed in January he would retire at the end of June after 17 years at Celtic. He has been replaced by Dominic McKay, who has already moved from Scottish Rugby to take up the post.
The fire attack suspect is described as about 5ft 10in tall and of slim build. He was wearing black jogging trousers, a black hooded jumper with the hood up, black trainers and a face mask.
Officers said a silver or grey hatchback car was also seen near to the house at the time of the fire.
Police Scotland have appealed to anyone who was in the area at the time or who has relevant dashcam footage to get in touch with officers.