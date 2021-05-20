Older pupils in Glasgow's Covid hotspot told to stay at home
Headteachers at three Glasgow schools have told parents to keep older pupils at home while health officials tackle rising coronavirus rates.
Years S4 to S6 at Shawlands Academy, Holyrood Secondary and Bellahouston Academy are affected.
Letters to families said only those doing SQA assessments should be at school between 24 May and 11 June.
Pupils in S1 to S3 are not affected except for those who are unwell or already self-isolating.
The schools are situated in the southside of Glasgow which has been kept in level three restriction.
While much of the rest of Scotland moved down to either level two or level one on Monday, Scotland's biggest city has seen the stricter form of lockdown continue.
Moray had also remained in level three because of concerns over coronavirus.
Other council areas have seen rises as well including East Renfrewshire which currently has a rate of 101.5 cases per 100,000.
The Scottish government is expected to review which levels areas should be in on Friday.
The weekly case rate is one factor that will be considered, but others include the ability of the local NHS to cope.
In a letter to Shawlands Academy parents, the head teacher, Pauline Carr, said: "In agreement with Education Directorate and other Secondary Head Teachers in our local area, all our S4-S6 pupils will be learning from home and only attending school when they have assessments or when they need to complete coursework in the building."
She added: "We understand that this situation is far from ideal and we had all hoped that the spread of infection would not increase but sadly this is not the case in our local area."
