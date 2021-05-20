Drugs warning after cluster of deaths in Inverclyde
A cluster of recent deaths in Inverclyde could potentially be linked to illicit drugs, the local health board has said.
NHS Greater Glasgow and Clyde said it had been made aware of the cluster and investigations are under way.
Neither the health board or police Scotland has confirmed the exact number of deaths.
A group of health experts is now meeting to assess the situation and minimise the risk of further deaths.
Harm reduction advice has also been issued and people are asked to contact their local GP about further support.
A spokesman for Inverclyde Health and Social Care Partnership said: "While the cause of these deaths have not yet been established, we would nonetheless like to remind everyone who uses illicit drugs and their friends and families of the measures they can take to minimise the risk of drug deaths or overdoses.
"We would urge anyone who knows someone who takes illicit drugs to pass the message on to them to be extremely cautious and to follow this advice."
The partnership said it was engaging directly with the community through its established networks in Inverclyde and partner organisations.
The spokesman added: "We will continue to work closely with those groups in Inverclyde and across Greater Glasgow and Clyde to ensure we're able to care for people within this vulnerable community."
Support is also being made available at Inverclyde Alcohol and Drug Recovery Service and Needle Exchange, both at the Wellpark Centre in Greenock, and Moving On Inverclyde at Kingston House in the town.