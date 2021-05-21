Police officer fined for attending Rangers George Square party
- Published
A Police Scotland officer has been fined for breaching coronavirus regulations after partying in Glasgow's George Square with Rangers fans.
Constable Ross Fowler, 23, who was off-duty, joined fans to celebrate the club's league title last Saturday.
He is also facing disciplinary action after being pictured in the centre of the mass gathering.
Police Scotland confirmed an officer had been issued with a fixed penalty notice.
Despite being warned against public gatherings because of the pandemic, thousands of supporters marched from Ibrox Stadium to George Square on Saturday where flares were set off and missiles thrown.
Five police officers were injured and 28 people arrested as crowds were dispersed due to "rising disorder".
Police said "many more arrests would follow" what it described as "disgraceful" scenes.
Glasgow remains in level three of Covid lockdown restrictions, with large gatherings outdoors not permitted.
Rangers, Police Scotland and the Scottish government had all pre-warned fans not to gather in large crowds.
Following scenes of large crowds and mess left behind in the city centre, First Minister Nicola Sturgeon tweeted: "To say I'm utterly disgusted by the Rangers fans who rampaged through the city would be an understatement."
A Police Scotland spokeswoman said on Friday: "We were made aware of images circulating online and following inquiries, a 23-year-old man was given a fixed penalty notice for breaching coronavirus regulations. The circumstances will be considered by the professional standards department."