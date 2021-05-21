Boy, 13, charged over death of hedgehog in Newarthill
A 13-year-old boy has been charged after a hedgehog was found with multiple stab wounds outside a high school in North Lanarkshire.
The animal, which later died, was discovered near Brannock High School in Newarthill on Tuesday.
Police said the teenager had been charged in connection with wildlife crime offences.
A spokeswoman added that a report was being sent to the Scottish Children's Reporters Administration.
The hedgehog was initially taken to a local vet by Motherwell District Wildlife Protection.
A post on the group's Facebook page said: "The vet phoned and said she died of multiple stab wounds. All wounds have been photographed. The poor thing suffered terribly."
A North Lanarkshire Council spokesman previously said: "We are aware of an alleged incident at the school and will be carrying out an investigation in order to determine the full facts."