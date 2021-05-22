Protest over plan to close Glasgow biscuit factory
Workers at the McVitie's plant in Glasgow are staging a demonstration in a bid to avert the factory's closure.
The owners have set out plans to shut the site next year, with the loss of almost 500 jobs, and shift production to their other plants in the rest of the UK.
The biscuit maker has operated at Tollcross in the east end of the city for almost a century.
Unions have called for action by the UK and Scottish governments to save it.
McVitie's owner Pladis said the Tollcross plant would close in the second half of 2022 to address "excess capacity" at its plants, and move production to other factories in the UK.
On Saturday morning, workers and their families gathered to stage a demonstration against the plans.
GMB Scotland Secretary Gary Smith said generations of locals had worked there, and that the company had thrived recently - despite the pandemic.
He said the workers wanted to "protect food manufacturing in their community, they want investment in their plant and jobs for the next generation".
"In Tollcross, workers and their families will send a loud and clear message to Pladis: 'This is our factory, it's our future, and we are going to fight for it'," he said.
There have been concerns raised about the future of the plant, which produces Hobnobs and Rich Tea biscuits among other products, for a number of years.
Pladis has previously said its plans to shut the historic site were subject to a "full and meaningful consultation" with its 468 employees.
Earlier this month, David Murray, Pladis UK and Ireland managing director, said: "We know this news will be difficult for our colleagues at Tollcross.
"Our priority now is to provide them with the support they need during the consultation process.
"Pladis is home to some of Britain's best-loved brands which have been part of the fabric of our society for nearly 200 years.
"In order to protect them for generations to come, we must take steps to address excess capacity in the UK."