Euro 2020: Glasgow fan zone approved for 6,000 supporters per day
The Scottish government has approved a fan zone in Glasgow which can hold up to 6,000 football supporters per day during Euro 2020 matches.
The zone will be created on Glasgow Green and be open for the 31 days of the tournament from 11 June.
Organisers said there would be a "festival atmosphere" with food, drinks and activities as well as screenings of all games.
The area will be ticketed and subject to physical distancing rules.
It comes after the government gave approval for 12,000 supporters to attend Euro 2020 matches at Hampden, with Scotland set to start against the Czech Republic on 14 June.
Glasgow is the only area of mainland Scotland still in level three restrictions following a recent surge in Covid cases, particularly in the south of the city.
Health Secretary Humza Yousaf said these measures could be eased if there was no increase in ICU patients.
While the need for physical distancing has been reduced in other areas, mass gatherings are still discouraged overall.
The tournament's Local Organising Structure (LOS) in Glasgow said the fan zone would be split between two sessions and would be a "largely seated" venue.
It is expected that large screens will show matches and a 10m "festival tower" will show sporting, cultural and digital content.
People attending will be encouraged to take part in football matches and other sports activities.
Tickets are free, however an "outdoor cultural programme" is expected to be announced for days when there are no matches and charges may apply to certain performances.
'Covid-secure' environment
LOS Glasgow said plans for the area would continue to be monitored alongside the status of the pandemic in the run-up to the tournament.
Partners including the Scottish FA, the Scottish government and Police Scotland are "committed to providing a safe and Covid-secure environment", organisers said.
The deputy leader of Glasgow City Council, David McDonald, said he was "delighted" with the approval of the fan zone, which would provide "significant international profile" for Scotland.
Ian Maxwell, the Scottish FA chief executive, added: "This is further good news for Scotland supporters and everyone who wants to experience the atmosphere of a major tournament, co-hosted here in Glasgow."