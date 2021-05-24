Covid: Half of appointments missed at Glasgow mass vaccine hub
- Published
Around half of people who were due to get a Covid jab at a mass vaccination centre in Glasgow failed to turn up over the weekend.
The BBC has learned a "considerable" number of no shows were recorded on both Saturday and Sunday at the Hydro.
The venue can administer a minimum of 4,000 vaccinations each day, with a capacity to scale up to 10,000.
It comes amid efforts to accelerate vaccination following a rise in cases in the city.
The BBC understands fewer than half of people failed to turn up for an appointment at the Hydro on Saturday, but many more did not turn up on Sunday.
Health Secretary Humza Yousaf, who received his first jab on Monday, said there had been a "slight increase" in those not attending appointments.
He said: "My plea would be to please attend and if you can't attend the appointment you're given of course you do have details where you can switch appointments, rearrange and reschedule - which is really important to do."
Glasgow has the highest coronavirus rates in the country at 133 cases per 100,000 people in the seven days to 20 May.
It is the only council area in Scotland under level three Covid restrictions due to an increase in case rates and concerns over the prevalence of the variant first identified in India - referred to as the April 02 variant by the Scottish government.
People aged 18 to 39 who live in postcodes G41, G42, G5, G51 or G52 in the southside of Glasgow are being offered jabs early to tackle surging cases.
Vaccine 'vitally important'
Hospital admissions in Glasgow have also increased, however, the health secretary said the Scottish government would be monitoring whether this figure translates into more severe cases which require ICU treatment.
Mr Yousaf also said this new variant meant it was "vitally important" that people receive both doses of the vaccination when it is offered.
He said: "The second dose offers greater and longer lasting protection, and should not be missed.
"We want everyone to come forward for a vaccine and we continue to work with community organisations to address any barriers people may experience to ensure that everyone is able to get an appointment.
"The vaccines we have are extremely safe and highly effective."