CCTV appeal to trace man after serious assault in George Square
- Published
Detectives have released CCTV images of a man they want to speak to in connection with a serious assault in Glasgow city centre.
Officers said the incident happened in George Square at about 23:00 on 15 May.
A large crowd of Rangers supporters were in the area at the time celebrating the club's title triumph, despite the Covid restrictions.
Five police officers were injured and 28 people arrested as crowds were dispersed due to "rising disorder".
Police last week said "many more arrests would follow" what it described as "disgraceful" scenes.
The man in the CCTV images is described as white, with short, fair hair and of heavy build.
He was wearing a light grey hoodie, black combat trousers, blue trainers and carrying a white plastic bag.
Subway attack
Det Con Leigh-Ann Sutherland said: "There was a large crowd gathered in George Square at the time of this assault and I am appealing to anyone who saw what happened to get in touch.
"The man in the image, or anyone who can help with inquiries is asked to call Police Scotland."
Meanwhile, British Transport Police has issued an appeal after a member of security staff was attacked at Buchanan Street underground station north entrance on the same night.
Officers said he was approached by a man at about 20:30 and punched in the face.
The victim was knocked unconscious and suffered serious facial injuries.
The suspect then ran away from the scene and the man had to attend hospital for treatment.
BTP said at the time of the incident the city centre and station were "extremely busy with football supporters".