Man admits killing brother-in-law in Glasgow in row over dog
A Glasgow man has admitted killing his brother-in-law in a family row over a dog.
Hashim Uddin, 28, stabbed Omer Sadiq during a confrontation at Uddin's home in Pollok in September 2020.
Mr Sadiq had gone to the flat with his wife, Uddin's sister, after it emerged Uddin was planning to leave his wife Iqraa Malik.
But the 32-year-old was struck twice with a hunting knife, dying later in hospital from the fatal injuries.
Uddin was accused of murdering Mr Sadiq but prosecutors accepted his guilty plea to the lesser charge of culpable homicide.
The High Court in Glasgow heard that there had been claims Uddin was having an affair.
On the day of the killing - 15 September - Uddin called his mother-in-law to tell her he was leaving his wife.
Sadiq had told a relative he would go to Uddin's home and "everything would be fine".
Prosecutor Leanne McQuillan said what then exactly happened at the flat was unclear.
'Frightened of the dog'
She said: "Sadiq and his wife made their way to the property with their dog.
"They were allowed entry, but Uddin and his wife were unhappy that they had brought the dog as they were frightened of it.
"They were asked to leave it outside, but it was brought in."
The court heard there was then an "altercation" between the men.
Other relatives also turned up and Uddin's mother ended up badly injured.
Uddin was heard yelling: "Who are you bringing a dog into my house?"
A "stressed" Uddin was ushered away before Sadiq and his wife left the flat.
But, as the couple drove away, Sadiq discovered he was bleeding heavily.
Miss McQuillan said: "They became stuck in traffic and Sadiq flagged down a passing police car for assistance.
"He told officers he thought he was dying."
It was found Sadiq had two stab wounds. He was rushed to hospital but never recovered.
After the killing, Uddin told a friend: "I've done something. I cannot tell you right now.
"Stay away from my house and Pollokshields. There is police everywhere."
Later that night, Uddin then told a woman Sadiq's dog had been "barking at the baby" and that an argument followed.
He said Sadiq had a weapon before Uddin got a knife and stabbed him.
Miss McQuillan: "He told her that he had ruined everything."
After handing himself into police on 1 October, he claimed to have been acting in self-defence.
The advocate depute told the hearing the guilty plea was accepted on the basis Uddin struck Sadiq twice with the knife during the end of the row at the flat.
'Intimidated by his past'
Uddin's QC Thomas Ross said: "He was in his house and was confronted by Mr Sadiq.
"To some extent he was intimidated by him given what he knew about his past.
"He was with the dog and the animal, in itself, introduced an element of fear.
"It became very quickly a highly charged situation."
Lord Beckett deferred sentencing until 23 June in Edinburgh and remanded Uddin in custody.