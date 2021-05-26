William Campbell: Murderer left victim 'lying like a teabag'
- Published
A murderer who boasted he had left his victim "lying like a teabag" has been jailed for life.
Ray Currie, 44, stabbed William Campbell in the back courtyard of a tenement in Elmvale Street, Springburn, Glasgow, on 24 March last year.
A witness at Currie's trial told how he ran past her and said: "How do you feel that your pal is lying there like a teabag?"
Mr Campbell, 37, was stabbed nine times during the attack.
Sentencing Currie at the High Court in Edinburgh, the judge Lord Armstrong told him he would have to serve at least 18 years before he would be eligible for parole.
The judge said Currie had 72 previous convictions, including for offences of assault and robbery involving weapons.
'Left perforated'
Currie had earlier been convicted of murder following a trial at the High Court in Glasgow.
During the proceedings earlier this year, the court heard claims that there was an earlier altercation between Currie - who lived near Mr Campbell's home - and another man.
The court heard how three women went to Mr Campbell's aid after he was attacked. Currie made his boast to one of the women.
Currie had offered to plead guilty to the reduced charge of culpable homicide before the trial.
In evidence at his trial, he claimed he had feared for his own safety.
But prosecutor Mark McGuire put to him: "You stabbed him nine times. You quite literally left him perforated.
"That is why you referred to him lying like a teabag."
'Deeply regrets'
On Wednesday at the High Court in Edinburgh, defence solicitor advocate John Scott QC said Currie was now on a methadone programme in prison.
Mr Scott said Currie was previously the victim of serious violence and added: "His face bears the scar of that."
Mr Scott said that on the day of the attack Currie had made decisions which he now realised "were absolutely the wrong decisions".
The lawyer added: "He deeply regrets the impact of his decisions on Mr Campbell and his family."
Lord Armstrong said he took into account that Currie's past criminality was related to his drug abuse.
The judge said he was in no doubt relatives of Mr Campbell had been deeply affected by his death.
He said the offence involved "the grossly excessive use of a bladed weapon" by Currie.