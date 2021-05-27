COP 26: Road closures for Glasgow climate change summit
A number of roads in Glasgow will be closed to traffic when the city hosts the UN climate change conference COP26 in November.
The event, at the city's Scottish Events Campus, was postponed last November because of the Covid pandemic.
Organisers said the closures were necessary to facilitate the event, which it is hoped will attract leading figures from around the world.
Among the affected roads are the Clydeside Expressway and the Clyde Arc.
Elsewhere sections of Finnieston Street, Lancefield Quay, Stobcross Road and Minerva Street will also be closed.
Pedestrian and cycle access will be maintained on Finnieston Street, Lancefield Quay and the Clyde Arc.
The dates of when the road closures come into force have still to be decided according to the Get Ready Glasgow group.
The River Clyde in front of the COP26 venue will also be closed to private and commercial vessels during the event.
COP26, or the 26th Conference of the Parties, is the key forum for countries all over the world to tackle climate change.
It is hoped the meeting in Glasgow will see countries from around the world agree a number of key steps forward on dealing with rising temperatures.