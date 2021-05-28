'Red mist' killer jailed for life for Kirkintilloch murder
A man has been jailed for life for murdering a man he thought had previously broken into his home.
Christopher Watt, 32, claimed a "red mist" came over him moments before he killed Robert Cunningham in Kirkintilloch, East Dunbartonshire.
He punched, kicked and stamped on his victim's head.
Watt admitted the August 2020 murder during a hearing at the High Court in Glasgow last month.
On Friday, the court heard defence advocate Brian McConnachie QC say that Watt had shown true remorse for his actions, offering his apologies to his victim's family.
But judge Lord Sandison told Watt the only sentence available to the court was one of life imprisonment.
Watt was ordered to serve at least 15 years and nine months before becoming eligible for parole.
Passing sentence, the judge said it was clear that the death of Mr Cunningham had "created an irreplaceable loss on his family".
Lord Sandison added: "You have deprived him of all the experiences and opportunities that a man of his age could expect to have."
'Gurgling sound'
During the hearing in April, the court learned that Watt and Mr Cunningham knew each other and had a number of mutual friends.
Prosecutor Liam Ewing QC said: "It is understood that, in August 2020, Watt came to believe 29-year-old Mr Cunningham was responsible for a break-in at his home.
"Mr Cunningham strongly denied that he had any involvement in the housebreaking."
The night before the killing, the men had been with others at a local bar.
The next morning, Watt and two other men were seen making their way to Mr Cunningham's flat.
A neighbour went on to hear screams and a man yelling: "No".
Watt and the other individuals were then seen leaving in a car about eight minutes later.
A friend of Mr Cunningham found him lying in his bed making a "gurgling" sound.
'Panicked and fled'
He had injuries to his head and face. A CT scan at hospital showed he had bleeding on the brain.
Mr Cunningham never recovered and died two days later.
The court heard Watt was in a house in Kirkintilloch hours after the attack, weeping and saying: "I have taken it too far. What am I going to do?
"The red mist came over me and I remember stamping all over his head."
Watt handed himself in to police and admitted going to the flat to "challenge" Mr Cunningham about the alleged break-in.
An argument broke out and he recalled seeing his victim lying "unresponsive" before he "panicked" and fled.
A witness later admitted Watt had "lost control" while kicking the victim and stamping on his face as he lay in bed.