Residents evacuated in Kirkintilloch after bank 'incident'
- Published
Residents were evacuated from their homes in the early hours after an incident at a bank in East Dunbartonshire.
Police said a section of Cowgate, Kirkintilloch, is currently closed to all vehicles and pedestrians after the alert at a Santander branch.
The force declined to comment on whether it is linked to the bank's ATM.
A spokeswoman said the residents were asked to leave their properties as a precaution.
She added: "There is no threat to the wider public at this time."
The area cordoned off is between West High Street and Catherine Street.
Related Topics
Related Internet Links
The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.