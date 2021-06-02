Man charged with attempted murder of two-year-old girl dies
A man accused of trying to kill a two year-old girl by holding her in his arms as he jumped from a third floor window has died.
John Higgins had denied attempting to the murder the child on October 24 2016 at a flat in Govanhill, Glasgow.
At the High Court in Glasgow Mr Higgins - who was 37 at the time - also denied abducting and detaining his wife.
The proceedings are now at an end after it emerged that Mr Higgins, who lived at a care home in Barrhead, had died.
The cause of his death is not known.
The Crown Office confirmed the case is now closed.