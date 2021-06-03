Woman last seen four days before body found in Glasgow flat
Detectives investigating the suspicious death of a woman in Glasgow have confirmed she was last seen four days before her body was discovered.
Esther Brown, 67, was found in her flat in West Princes Street, Woodlands, at about 16:00 on Tuesday.
As forensic searches continue in the area, police revealed that Ms Brown was last seen on Friday evening.
Officers appealed for anyone who has any information or dashcam footage to come forward.
A post-mortem examination will be carried out on Thursday to determine the cause of death.
Det Supt Suzie Chow said officers were following a number of lines of inquiry.
She added: "It is imperative that we trace whoever is responsible for this woman's death as soon as possible.
"The area of West Princes Street is very residential and we are sure that there will be people who may have witnessed something untoward in the lead-up to the discovery of the woman's body yesterday.
"If you have any information, no matter how insignificant it might seem to you, please contact us as soon as possible."
Detectives have set up an online portal to encourage members of the public to submit information.