Man, 30, arrested over death of Glasgow pensioner Esther Brown
- Published
A man has been arrested in connection with the death of pensioner Esther Brown in Glasgow.
The 67-year-old's body was discovered at her flat in West Princes Street on Tuesday afternoon, four days after she was last seen.
The last sighting of Ms Brown was in the Woodlands area of the west end on Friday 28 May. Police said they were treating her death as suspicious.
Officers confirmed on Friday that a 30-year-old man had been arrested.
In a statement Police Scotland said: "A 30-year-old man has been arrested in connection with the death of Esther Brown, 67, whose body was discovered within an address on West Princes Street, Glasgow, on Tuesday, 1 June, 2021."
Floral tributes were left at the gate of a park across the road from where Ms Brown was found, with a card reading "Esther - loved and cherished by us and by Jesus xxx".
Supt Ross Allan from Police Scotland said: "Esther was a much loved and active member of the community here in the Woodlands area of Glasgow through her charity work and her willingness and commitment towards helping others."