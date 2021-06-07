Covid: Euro 2020 fan zone in Glasgow an 'absolute slap' for hospitality
- Published
The decision to create a Euro 2020 fan zone in Glasgow amid rising Covid cases has been described as an "absolute slap" to the hospitality sector.
The city only moved to level two on Saturday after enduring some of the strictest restrictions in the country for almost nine months.
But a trade body fears mass gatherings of up to 6,000 fans a day could lead to a return to level three.
The Scottish government said the fan zone plan was still being reviewed.
First Minister Nicola Sturgeon is expected to address the issue during a virus update to parliament on Tuesday.
But BBC Scotland understands it could be later in the week before a final decision is announced.
'Festival atmosphere'
It was revealed last month that the Glasgow Green event would be open for the 31 days of the tournament from 11 June.
Organisers said there would be a "festival atmosphere" with food, drinks and activities as well as screenings of all games.
But since then case numbers have risen in Scotland and on Friday the country recorded its highest number of daily positive tests since February.
Stephen Montgomery, of the Scottish Hospitality Group, said his members were worried about the potential fall out.
He told BBC Radio's Good Morning Scotland programme: "We were told at the beginning of May by Glasgow City Council that there would be no alcohol at the fan zone and now we are having it.
"I think it is an absolute slap to the hospitality sector within Glasgow who have just opened in a level two situation."
Mr Montgomery said he accepted there was less risk of the virus spreading outdoors but he highlighted reports that the Delta variant, first detected in India, is 40% more transmissible.
He added: "Hospitality in Glasgow cannot be forced back into a level threes situation after this, because Glasgow didn't ask for this."
Are you planning to watch the Euros? Will you be staying at home or do you have tickets for the fan zone? Please share your stories and pictures with us.
You can now get in touch with BBC Scotland on the phone messaging service, WhatsApp.
To start using the app, simply download WhatsApp on to your smartphone free from the internet.
Then add our WhatsApp number +44 (0) 7902 704679 to your phone's contact list.
Please make sure you read our terms of use and privacy policy.
Mr Montgomery admitted there was a fear the event would take business away from pubs and restaurants but he claimed the issue was not just about the hospitality sector as the restrictions have also affected retail.
He said his members were not allowed to advertise that they are showing the tournament, which kicks off in Rome on Friday, and he criticised the proposed testing protocols.
The fan zone will be ticketed and subject to physical distancing rules.
But while attendees are being encouraged to test themselves before going to the fan zone, a negative result will not be required before entry is granted.
There are no fan zone tickets left for Scotland's group games against the Czech Republic (14 June), England (18 June) and Croatia (22 June) and some supporters have even booked hotels in the city so they can attend.
Should Scotland progress to the knock-out phase of a major tournament for the first time, both potential last 16 match dates - 28 and 29 June - have also sold out, as have all tickets for the quarter-finals, semi-finals and final on 11 July.
Mr Montgomery said: "We've seen in Liverpool in the trial events that everybody was tested before they went in and everybody was tested after they finished."
"We're not seeing that in Glasgow Green, people are coming in without testing."
Not without risk
Public health expert Prof Linda Bauld told BBC Scotland's Sunday Show she was "worried" about the idea.
Prof Bauld said although the fan zone is outdoors it carries a risk of transmission as people will be cheering and hugging while watching the football.
She added: "My personal view, and this is a personal view, I would have appreciated if it might have been run a bit like the Events Research Programme, the festival in Liverpool where people had to demonstrate a negative test before they went in. But it doesn't sound like that has been set up.
"The decision will be taken this week but it is not without its risks and that is absolutely the case."
Last week another expert called on the Scottish government to "rethink" its decision to allow supporters into the fan zone without testing them for Covid.
The University of Edinburgh's Dr Christine Tait-Burkard said allowing fans to gather was a "risk", and urged them to test themselves before attending.