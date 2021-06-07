Esther Brown: Man charged with rape and murder of Glasgow OAP
A man has appeared in court charged with the rape and murder of a 67-year-old woman in her Glasgow flat.
Jason Graham, 30, allegedly assaulted Esther Brown at the property on West Princes Street, Woodlands.
She was found dead at about 16:00 on Tuesday.
Mr Graham, who has also been separately charged with robbery, made no plea at a hearing at Glasgow Sheriff Court. He was remanded in custody pending further examination by Sheriff Simon Pender.
Floral tributes were left at the gate of a park across the road from where Ms Brown was found, with a card reading "Esther - loved and cherished by us and by Jesus xxx".
Supt Ross Allan from Police Scotland said: "Esther was a much loved and active member of the community here in the Woodlands area of Glasgow through her charity work and her willingness and commitment towards helping others."