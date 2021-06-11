Brothers waterboarded an Airdrie grandfather with diesel
Two brothers have been found guilty of torturing and killing a Lanarkshire grandfather after waterboarding him with diesel.
Colin MacDonald, 59, was attacked in his bed in Airdrie in August 2019 before Michael and Daniel Smith dragged him into the boot of a car.
The pair threatened him with a shotgun before beating him.
Michael "Menace" Smith has been found guilty of murder and his brother has been convicted of culpable homicide.
Mr MacDonald was soaked with the fuel before being dumped in his T-shirt and boxer shorts outside a friend's house four miles away in Greengairs.
The victim had severe hypothermia as a result of the drenching and was rushed to hospital, but never recovered.
However, he was able to identify Michael Smith, 31, as one of his attackers before his death.
The car used to ferry Mr MacDonald after he was abducted was linked to 22-year-old Daniel Smith.
Jurors at the High Court in Glasgow heard that the two brothers and an accomplice struck at about 00:30 on the night of the killing.
Not moving
Mr MacDonald was in bed at his home in Frew Street when the three men burst in and were immediately on top of him.
After the attack, he was then hauled out of the Vauxhall Astra and thrown injured on to the street where his friend Wahid Khan lived.
He was so badly hurt, Mr Khan did not initially recognise him.
The witness recalled: "I thought he was dead at that point. He was not moving."
In a critical condition in hospital, Mr MacDonald was able to recall to his three children what had happened.
He told son John it was "Menace and two other people" who had turned up.
He said he had a shotgun put to his head.
In his speech to jurors, prosecutor Murdoch MacTaggart stated: "John said his father mentioned they had poured fluid on him like waterboarding, trying to drown him.
"His father had said it was diesel. He was in pain, but he knew what he was saying."
The victim's other son James said his dad spoke of "choking" as the fuel was doused over him.
The witness told jurors: "He said they were asking him questions, but he told them he could not help about what they wanted to know.
"He said they kept asking did he know where the 'powder' was."
Mr MacDonald also stated they had "done him this time".
The victim said to son: "It was Menace again. I do not think I will make it."
Daughter Carol remembered the "very strong" stench of diesel from her father.
She stated: "He said they tortured him and dropped him off at Wahid Khan's house. They had made him drink something."
Hit with a shovel
The court heard Mr MacDonald died from multi-organ failure and chest injuries - some only seen in those who have been in car crashes or fallen from a height.
Prosecutors said he had been hit with a shovel, abducted from his home, bundled into the car boot and had a gun brandished at him.
The charge also included him being punched, kicked and stamped upon as well being "forced to ingest diesel".
Lord Beckett deferred sentencing until July and remanded the brothers in custody.
'Community safer without them'
Police Scotland's major investigations team led the inquiry and welcomed the verdict.
Det Supt Alan Sommerville said: "Colin's family, throughout this whole time, has shown courage, strength and resilience. His children have to live the rest of their lives without the love and support of their father.
"Nothing will ever bring their father back but I hope these convictions offer them some sort of comfort knowing justice has been done."
He added: "The level of callous and calculated brutality used in the commission of this crime was abhorrent and it is right that these two men have been held to account for this horrendous crime. The community is undoubtedly now safer without them in it."