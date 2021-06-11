Covid surge would put Euro 2020 fan zone into 'reverse gear'
Scotland's national clinical director has warned there must be a "reverse gear" if Glasgow's Euro 2020 fan zone leads to a surge in Covid cases.
Prof Jason Leitch said experts would closely monitor data linked to the event which opens at 15:00.
He also defended the decision to not to carry out temperature checks on Glasgow Green or make testing compulsory.
Opposition politicians have criticised the plans given the tight rules in other sectors.
On Thursday talks between Health Secretary Humza Yousaf, clinical advisers, Glasgow City Council and other partners concluded without any changes to the management of the site.
Up to 3,000 fans will be allowed at any one time, social-distancing will be enforced and alcohol can only be purchased via table service.
First game
The first game to be shown live on the giant screens will be Friday's opening match between Italy and Turkey, which kicks off in Rome at 20:00.
The fan zone is scheduled to show every match during the tournament right through to the final at Wembley on 11 July.
But speaking on BBC Radio's Good Morning Scotland programme, Prof Leitch warned: "If it goes badly there will have to be a reverse gear."
Asked if the fan zone would be pulled if it resulted in clusters of cases, he said: "Of course. And if we see behaviour that we don't think is appropriate."
The national clinical director said Police Scotland and stewards would closely monitor the site.
Prof Leitch added that a group including Scottish government and public health advisors would "look at data all the time and make sure it is being done as safely as it possibly can."
Lateral flow testing
He also told the programme temperature checks were "very unreliable" and recommended that people get tested before entering the fan zone, although it is not mandatory.
Following Thursday's meeting, Mr Yousaf said every ticket holder would be asked, but not obliged, to use lateral flow testing kit.
He added: "Planning has been meticulous to minimise the risks of transmission. The venue is outdoors with capacity for more than 25 times the number of tickets for each session, allowing for ample physical distancing.
"In addition, there are comprehensive stewarding, cleaning and contact tracing provisions in place and everyone attending will also be asked to take up the offer of twice weekly rapid lateral flow testing."
Health experts and hospitality leaders are among those who expressed concern about plans to let thousands of people watch the matches on large screens.
'Low-risk events'
There has also been an outcry about an inconsistency in approach from some sectors in level two areas still facing restrictions - including soft play centres, hospitality, the cruise industry and school sports days.
But on several occasions Mr Yousaf has described the fan zone as a "low-risk" event.
Scotland's first major tournament in 23 years gets under way at Hampden against the Czech Republic on Monday.
Steve Clarke's team then face England at Wembley on 18 June before returning to Hampden for the final group match against Croatia on 22 June.
Glasgow is one of 11 host cities for the tournament and Scotland's opening game will be the first of four matches at the national stadium.
But due to the pandemic only 12,000 supporters - 25% of capacity - will be allowed to attend.