Chef jailed for 'campaign of sexual violence' in Glasgow
A chef who raped a woman and sexually assaulted three others during a "campaign of sexual violence" has been jailed for ten-and-a-half years.
Parvinder Singh targeted the strangers in the space of just over six weeks in Glasgow's west end.
The 36 year-old told jurors how he had been prowling the streets at that time hoping to "make friends".
He was convicted of the attacks last month following a trial at the High Court in Glasgow.
Singh, who was born in India but was in Scotland illegally, was eventually arrested at his home, near where the crimes occurred.
Lord Richardson put him on the sex offenders register for an indefinite period.
The judge told Singh he had pursued a "campaign of sexual violence."
Lord Richardson added: "The conclusion is for a number of weeks you systematically stalked the street's of Glasgow's west end late at night in a predatory manner looking for young women to attack.
"You appear to have been motivated by a desire to satisfy your sexual desires without a thought of the impact it would have on these young women.
"It's unfortunate that it's clear from the evidence that you have heard and the victim impact statements that your actions have had a profound and continuing impact on them."
'Creepy and sleazy'
The court heard the crimes occurred between 15 September and 31 October 2019.
Singh first targeted a 20-year-old woman in the city's Chancellor Street as she was out walking her dog.
He asked if she had a boyfriend and would like to go to a local park.
The woman described how he then grabbed her, groped her and tried to kiss her.
She told the jury: "My flatmate came in to view and he just let go, He started calmly walking away then said: 'Thank you...have a good night'."
She described her attacker as "creepy and sleazy".
On 17 October a student Singh molested as she walked home alone from the Sanctuary nightclub in the city's Partick area.
The 21-year-old told the trial she yelled and he ran away.
The following week Singh asked a 24 year-old woman for a lighter in the city's Cranworth Street before making an inappropriate remark.
She told the court: "I tried pulling away and all I remember thinking was 'This is where I get raped'. I shut down and completely froze. I just shut my eyes."
Fortunately she was spotted by a friend and Singh left.
'Always difficult'
The court heard he raped his final victim on Halloween in Sutherland Lane.
The distressed 20-year-old called her mother after the attack.
Singh gave evidence during the trial via an interpreter.
Prosecutor Shanti Maguire asked him if he could explain why the episodes all happened in the early hours of the morning.
He replied: "I was very drunk, I was there to make some friends and take them back to my house."
Singh, who lived in Partick at the time, went on to admit he was seeking someone to have sex with.
Lord Richardson put it to Gordon Jackson QC, defending, that Singh appeared to not accept his actions according to social work reports.
Mr Jackson said his interviewing his client was "always difficult".
He added: "I understand Singh's time in this country will be somewhat limited."