Man charged after body found in Paisley hospital grounds
- Published
A 26-year-old man has been arrested and charged in connection with the death of a man in Renfrewshire.
The body of Stephen Quigley, also 26, was found in the grounds of the Royal Alexandra Hospital, off Craw Road in Paisley, in March.
Police confirmed on Tuesday night that after an investigation into the death of Mr Quigley, who was from Neilston, a man had been charged.
He is expected to appear at Paisley Sheriff Court on Wednesday.