Father jailed for 12 years for killing baby son in Ayr
A man who killed his seven-week-old son by violently shaking and hitting him has been jailed for 12 years.
Brian Penn, 30, carried out the fatal attack on baby Kaleb at his home in Ayr on 1 November 2017.
The child suffered a skull fracture, a bleed to the brain, a serious brain injury and fractured ribs. He died in hospital two days later.
Penn was earlier found guilty of culpable homicide and serious assault at the High Court in Glasgow.
Sentencing, judge Lord Weir said Penn had inflicted wounds on a "vulnerable baby lost to his family forever".
The judge added: "When Kaleb was born, he could have expected without realising it the loving parental care and nurture so vital to such helpless infants.
"The jury were satisfied that you inflicted blunt force trauma injuries to his head and body to sufficient seriousness [that] fractures appeared on an X-ray.
"The physical assaults you carried out were the antithesis for the care Kaleb looked to you for and his life was tragically cut short."
Penn was originally been charged with murder and a further allegation of attempted murder.
He had lodged a defence of incrimination, claiming Kaleb's mother was responsible for his death.