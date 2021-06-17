Appeal to find woman who helped rape victim in Glasgow
- Published
Police in Glasgow are trying to find a woman who helped the victim of a sex attack in the city centre.
They say she is a key witness to the serious sexual assault of a 21-year-old woman on 9 June.
The incident happened around Sauchiehall Street and Sauchiehall Lane just after midnight.
After an extensive review of CCTV footage, police are keen to speak to a woman who spoke to the victim outside the Boots store on Sauchiehall Street.
The store is located at the Charing Cross end of the street, near to Glasgow Dental Hospital. The women spoke for around 15 minutes at about 00:30.
'Very serious incident'
Det Insp Stella McCulloch from the national rape taskforce said: "Our inquiries remain ongoing into this very serious incident and as part of this we are especially keen to trace this woman.
"We believe she spoke to the victim in the doorway of the Sauchiehall Street Boots store and offered her assistance. I believe she may have information that is vital to our inquiry and would appeal to her to come forward.
"Despite the time of night, we do know the city centre area was reasonably busy with passing traffic and pedestrians.
"Anyone who may have seen the interaction between these two women in Sauchiehall Street, or either the witness or victim around the time of the incident, is asked to contact officers to help our inquiry."
The woman is described as aged between 30 and 40, with shoulder length reddish-blond hair. She was wearing an orange/rust-coloured jumper, black three-quarter length trousers, purple socks and black trainers.
She was carrying a dark-coloured rucksack over both shoulders and a white shoulder bag with the word "castle" printed on it.
Detectives said the suspect was a man, 5ft 7ins tall, of medium build, in his 30s or 40s. He had dark facial stubble and was wearing dark coloured clothing.
Ch Insp Ross Kelly, the local area commander for Glasgow city centre, said: "We understand the impact this incident has had on both the victim and the wider community and we are continuing to pursue extensive enquiries in this investigation."