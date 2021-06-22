Car driven at Kilwinning police officer in murder attempt
A police officer has suffered serious leg injuries after a car was driven at her in North Ayrshire.
The attack on the 28-year-old officer is being treated as attempted murder.
A blue Ford Focus was deliberately driven at her while she and another uniformed officer were on their way to assist colleagues in Kilwinning in the early hours of Tuesday.
She was taken to University Hospital Crosshouse for treatment. The driver fled the scene of the incident.
Police Scotland are appealing for the community's help to trace the driver of the vehicle.
They confirmed the incident took place in Eglinton Place, Kilwinning, at about 01:30.
Det Insp Stephen McCulloch of Saltcoats CID said: "Our thoughts are with the constable, her family and colleagues and we continue to offer them all the necessary support.
"This incident is being treated as attempted murder and we will use all tools at our disposal to trace the person responsible."
He urged anyone with information to get in touch. He also appealed for dashcam footage from the area at the time of the incident.