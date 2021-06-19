Man in hospital following hit and run in Newmilns
- Published
A 25-year-old man is being treated in hospital following a hit and run in Newmilns, East Ayrshire.
Police said the man was struck by a white SUV-type vehicle on Main Street at about 14:45 on Friday.
He was taken to Crosshouse Hospital in Kilmarnock where he is in a stable condition.
Police are treating the incident as attempted murder and in an appeal for witnesses said the victim had been through a "terrifying experience.
Det Sgt Keith Hyndes, from Kilmarnock police station, said: "We are keen to speak to anyone who witnessed the incident. The area was also busy with other vehicles, and would like people to check if they have any dashcam footage they could provide to us."