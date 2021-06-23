Glasgow man who killed brother-in-law over dog is jailed
- Published
A Glasgow man who admitted killing his brother-in-law in a family row over a dog has been jailed for six years.
Hashim Uddin, 28, stabbed Omer Sadiq, 32, at the accused's home in Pollok in September 2020.
Mr Sadiq had gone to the flat with his wife, Uddin's sister, after it emerged Uddin was planning to leave his wife Iqraa Malik.
The 32-year-old was struck twice with a hunting knife, dying later in hospital of his injuries.
Uddin was accused of murdering Mr Sadiq but prosecutors accepted his guilty plea to the lesser charge of culpable homicide.
On Wednesday, at the High Court in Edinburgh, the judge heard Uddin was remorseful for his actions and accepted he was "deserving" of a prison sentence.
'Frightened of the dog'
Earlier in proceedings the court heard there had been claims Uddin was having an affair.
On the day of the killing - 15 September - Uddin called his mother-in-law to tell her he was leaving his wife.
Mr Sadiq had told a relative he would go to Uddin's home and "everything would be fine".
Prosecutor Leanne McQuillan said what happened at the flat was unclear - but Uddin and his wife were "unhappy" the other couple had brought a dog "as they were frightened of it".
The court heard there was then an "altercation" between the men. Uddin was heard yelling: "Who are you bringing a dog into my house?"
Other relatives also turned up and Uddin's mother ended up badly injured.
As Mr Sadiq and his wife left the flat, he discovered he was bleeding heavily and flagged down a passing police car for help.
He was rushed to hospital but never recovered.
Later that night, Uddin then told a woman that Mr Sadiq's dog had been "barking at the baby", an argument followed and that Mr Sadiq had a weapon.
Ms McQuillan added that Uddin told the woman that he had "ruined everything".
After handing himself into police on 1 October, Uddin claimed to have been acting in self defence.
The advocate depute told the court the guilty plea was accepted on the basis Uddin struck Mr Sadiq twice with the knife towards the end of the row.
'Excessive reaction'
Uddin's advocate, Thomas Ross QC, said his client was intimidated by Mr Sadiq's reputation, and that the dog "introduced an element of fear".
But he added that the accused accepted full responsibility for his actions.
Passing sentence, Lord Beckett said one of the wounds inflicted had passed "21 centimetres into the body causing fatal bleeding to the liver" - describing the attack as an "excessive reaction".
However, he said he recognised Uddin showed "insight and remorse", and was the father of a young child.
He said: "The deceased was a married man with two children and his wife was expecting a third when he died.
"It is necessary to punish you, to seek to deter others who would commit assaults with knives and to protect the public from you."