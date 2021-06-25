Rangers video 'edited with sectarian language'
Police believe a video of Rangers players and staff celebrating the club's first Scottish Premiership title in a decade was "edited to include sectarian language".
Officers assessed the footage after it was circulated on social media last month amid allegations that an offensive chant could be heard.
At the time then Justice Secretary Humza Yousaf tweeted that if it was genuine then anyone "found to be guilty of anti-Catholic hatred should be shown the door by the club".
But after extensive inquiries Police Scotland confirmed no criminality had been established.
Rangers immediately challenged the validity of the video and, after the conclusion of the investigation, confirmed it was taking legal action against "certain individuals".
The Ibrox club said it was concerned that an "attempt to discredit players" had been "taken as genuine".
'No crime'
No detail was released when police confirmed on 21 May - four days after the video was reported - that no further action would be taken.
But a Freedom of Information request published by a supporter now shows that specialists from the force's cyber crime unit reviewed an original recording of the video and no sectarian language was heard.
The response stated: "The assessment by Police Scotland is that the video circulated on social media was edited to include sectarian language.
"From the evidence gathered no crime has been established relating to the Rangers players or staff."
Rangers clinched the title in March after Celtic failed to beat Dundee United.
Supporters later gathered in large numbers to celebrate outside Ibrox and in George Square, despite the Covid restrictions.
The scenes, which were widely condemned, were repeated in May when the players were presented with the league trophy after the final match of the season.