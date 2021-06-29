Man charged with attempted murder over Greenock fire
- Published
A man has been charged with attempted murder in connection with a wilful fire-raising in Inverclyde.
Police said a property had been set on fire in Wellington Street, Greenock, on 16 September last year.
The man, 25, was arrested in Maryhill in Glasgow on 26 June, and appeared at Glasgow Sheriff Court on Monday.
Det Supt Gerry McBride said it was "yet another" charge in connection with a series of cases of wilful fire-raising in Inverclyde last autumn.
He added: "I hope this continues to reassure the local community that this type of reckless behaviour will not be tolerated and that officers will continue to work tirelessly to investigate these crimes and identify those responsible to bring them before the courts".
The detective urged anyone with further information to contact the police.