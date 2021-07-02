Shona Stevens: Novelty keyring bid to solve 1994 cold case murder
Detectives have released images of a distinctive novelty keyring in a fresh bid to solve one of Scotland's most baffling cold cases.
Shona Stevens was savagely attacked near her home in Irvine, North Ayrshire, in November 1994.
Ms Stevens, 31, suffered severe head injuries and died in hospital three days later.
The semi-naked toy figure, which is 8mm tall, was discovered at the scene and officers believe it may be significant.
Police said the cartoon-style figure looked as if it had broken off a keyring.
It was found during the initial search but has not formed part of previous appeals, including one to mark the 25th anniversary.
Det Insp Fraser Normansell, of the major investigation team, said: "We know the item didn't belong to Shona and, while we can't be sure of its origins, we believe it may hold significance to this case.
"Although it was found almost 27 years ago, it's very distinctive and could prove vital to our inquiries.
"I'm urging anyone with information to come forward and help us get justice for Shona."
The mother-of-one was attacked on 10 November 1994, just minutes after she left the Co-op store within Bourtreehill Shopping Centre.
She was last seen alone at about 13:10 on Towerlands Road and was then found approximately 200 yards (180m) from her home, within a wooded area, about 10 minutes later.
Det Insp Normansell added: "I'm asking anyone who believes they recognise this item or who has any information, no matter how small, to please get in touch.
"We are committed to getting Shona's devastated family the answers they deserve."
Detectives have set up an online portal to encourage members of the public to submit information directly to the major incident team for Operation Short, who are based at the Scottish Crime Campus in Gartcosh, North Lanarkshire.
Officers believe a weapon was involved but it was never recovered.
At the time of the 25th anniversary appeal, police said the inquiry team was keeping an open mind as to a motive for the crime.
But the force would not disclose whether officers had a DNA profile of the suspect but said technology was constantly creating new forensic opportunities.
During the Elaine Doyle murder trial in 2014 a court heard that convicted killer Gavin McGuire was interviewed in connection with Ms Stevens' murder.
Despite extensive media coverage, including a reconstruction of Ms Stevens' final movements, no-one has been brought to justice.
The footpath where Ms Stevens was found was regularly used by the public to access Bourtreehill Shopping Centre.
As part of the last appeal in 2019 Ms Stevens' family issued brief statements through Police Scotland.
Daughter Candice said: "I was only seven at the time of my mum's murder but that does not make it any easier to deal with.
"I spent a large part of my childhood years growing up without my mum and I would please ask anyone who knows anything about the incident to please come forward."
The victim's mother, Mhairi Smith, said: "I cannot emphasise enough how important even the smallest piece of information could be in being able to give me and my family closure.
"I want to know who was responsible for this attack and why they did it. If you have any information about Shona and her murder please contact the police."