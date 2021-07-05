More than 50 arrested over Rangers crowd trouble in George Square
Police Scotland have now arrested more than 50 people after disorder at Glasgow's George Square on the day Rangers lifted the league trophy.
A further three men and a woman have been charged after the incident on 15 May, bringing the total to 53.
One arrest has been made following an incident at Ibrox Stadium.
Thousands of supporters defied Covid-19 warnings and massed in the square after Rangers' last game of the Scottish Premiership season.
'Large scale disturbance'
Fans marched from Ibrox Stadium to the city centre despite requests not to gather.
Some people have already appeared in court charged in relation to the disorder, which led to 47 injuries to police officers.
Last week, police released a further 21 images of people they wanted to contact about the "large-scale disturbance".
Following the appeal, three men, aged 37, 31, and 28, and a 29-year-old woman, were charged and released to appear in court at a later date.
Officers are still calling on those who recognise individuals involved to come forward or submit information about the incident online.