Images released after Peter Lawwell home fire attack
- Published
Police have released images of a man they want to trace after a fire attack on the home of former Celtic chief executive Peter Lawwell.
Three cars were set alight at the property in Thorntonhall, South Lanarkshire, on 19 May, forcing Mr Lawwell and his family to flee.
Detectives believe a man caught on CCTV footage may be able to help with their investigation into the incident.
They have also revealed an image of a car which may have been involved.
The man was seen at the house around the time of the incident which happened at 00:50.
The alarm was raised at about 01:00 and eight fire engines were sent to the scene on Peel Road in the upmarket suburb.
No one was injured as a result of the incident, which is being treated as wilful fire-raising.
But Mr Lawwell said that he and his family were "extremely shaken" after the blaze and had been left "deeply affected" by the events.
"This has been a devastating attack on myself and my family, the effects of which will stay with us all for a long time," Mr Lawwell said in a statement.
"I am, of course, extremely relieved that everyone is safe. I would like to thank my wife and my family for their support and for the strength and courage they have shown during such a difficult time."
In a statement police said: "Police have also released the image of a vehicle that was seen in the area around this time and which they are keen to trace.
"Anyone who may recognise the male in the images, or the vehicle, or who has any information is asked to contact Police Scotland via the telephone number 101 quoting incident 0134 of 19 May 2021."
A joint investigation by Police Scotland and the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service found three vehicles were deliberately set alight, which also resulted in extensive damage to the garage.