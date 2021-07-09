Giant smoke plume in Bellshill industrial estate blaze
Firefighters are tackling a large blaze at an industrial estate in North Lanarkshire.
A giant column of smoke could be seen for miles across Glasgow on Friday morning after the fire broke out at a premises on Mossbell Road, Bellshill.
Scottish Fire and Rescue Service said they were alerted at 08:11 and four appliances were dispatched.
A spokesman said: "There are no reported casualties and crews are currently still in attendance."
Police Scotland said they were assisting fire crews at the scene.
A spokesman added: "The industrial estate is currently closed to traffic and pedestrians and the public should avoid the area."