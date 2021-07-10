Fire crews called out to blaze at Glasgow crematorium
- Published
Fire crews and paramedics were called to a crematorium in Glasgow after a blaze broke out following a funeral service.
The first started at Linn Crematorium in Castlemilk shortly after mourners had left the building last month.
Two members of staff were treated at the scene as a precaution but no-one was injured.
Services due to take place were diverted to Daldowie crematorium, near Uddingston.
Glasgow City Council confirmed an investigation was ongoing. It said staff had reacted appropriately and were able to minimise disruption.