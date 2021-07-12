'Renewed hope' for justice in Emma Caldwell case
- Published
The mother of Emma Caldwell has said she has been left encouraged by a meeting with Scotland's new lord advocate.
Ms Caldwell had been a sex worker in Glasgow's red-light district when she disappeared on 4 April 2005.
The 27-year-old's body was found five weeks later in woods 40 miles away.
A statement from Mrs Caldwell's solicitor said the meeting with Dorothy Bain QC has "renewed Margaret's hope for justice".
In 2015, the then lord advocate ordered Police Scotland to re-investigate who killed Ms Caldwell and also what went wrong in the original investigation.
Speaking after the meeting with the new lord advocate in Glasgow, Margaret Caldwell said she was "very happy about how things went".
A statement from Aamer Anwar, Mrs Caldwell's solicitor, said she had confidence that the new Police Scotland investigation had left "no stone unturned".
"The lord advocate has renewed once again Margaret's hope for justice," it added.
Dorothy Bain QC was sworn in as Scotland's most senior law officer last month
She said: "I understand the impact that involvement in the criminal justice system can have on those who have lost a loved one and the frustration at the time taken to date and my thoughts remain with Mrs Caldwell.
"Police and prosecutors continue working together to pursue this investigation and we will maintain regular contact with Mrs Caldwell and her legal representative."
Remote woodland
A BBC investigation - for the podcast Who Killed Emma? - recently revealed that at least four sex workers told police they were also taken by a client to the same remote woodland, near Roberton in South Lanarkshire, in the months before Emma was killed.
Two of the women said they were forced to strip and were left terrified by the man. All identified the same man as being their alleged attacker.
The man they all picked out from police photobooks was 48-year-old Iain Packer.
Mr Packer was questioned six times by police during the investigation into Emma's murder and admitted to police that he had taken her and at least five other women to the remote woods for sex.
In 2019 he featured in a BBC Disclosure programme during which he insisted to journalist Sam Poling that he had never been violent towards any women and denied having killed Emma Caldwell.