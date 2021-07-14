Pensioner in hospital after car rolls onto Oban beach
A 69-year-old man has been taken to hospital after being struck by a car that rolled on to a popular Argyll beach.
Police were called to Ganavan Sands near Oban at 15:10 on Wednesday after reports that a man had been injured.
The beach is adjacent to a car park with a slipway onto the sand.
A Police Scotland spokesman said: "The man was taken to Oban Hospital for treatment of injuries that are not believed to be life threatening."
Scottish Fire and Rescue Service also attended the incident.