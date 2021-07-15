Former Ballet West teacher faces multiple sex assault charges
- Published
A former principal at a renowned Scottish ballet school has been charged with 16 sex assault offences - including four of rape.
Jonathan Barton was arrested following an investigation into Ballet West, a residential dance school in Taynuilt, Argyll and Bute.
Allegations of sexual misconduct had triggered the investigation.
Mr Barton made no plea at Oban Sheriff Court on Wednesday and was released on bail pending a future appearance.
Ballet West was established in 1991 and trained dancers to undergraduate level.
It also offered courses for dance teachers and operated outreach programmes for young dancers.
Trustees of the school announced in August last year that a provisional liquidator had been appointed after the withdrawal of accreditation from a series of colleges and universities.
Mr Barton resigned from his position at the school but denied any wrongdoing.