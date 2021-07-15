Gunman opens fire in residential street in Wishaw
- Published
An investigation has begun after gunshots were fired in a residential street in North Lanarkshire.
Police received a number of calls at about 20:30 on Wednesday reporting gunshots and a disturbance on Gateside Road in the Craigneuk area of Wishaw.
Officers at the scene found no trace of those involved, or of anyone injured.
It is believed a man walking on nearby Gateside Road was the intended target. Police are now trying to identify him and and track him down.
The man is described as wearing black trousers and a black top and is believed to have made off on foot along Glencairn Avenue.
'Children playing'
Det Insp David Lamont from Wishaw CID said: "The incident took place in a residential area, which was busy with children playing and people going about their daily business, and it is vital we trace the person or persons responsible for this reckless act.
"At this stage, we do not believe the intended target was injured during the disturbance but it is still important we establish their identity and that they are safe and well.
"I would like to speak to anyone who was in the area of Gateside Road or Glencairn Avenue at the time, who either witnessed what happened or saw anything at all untoward."
He asked drivers in the area who have dashcams to check their footage in case they have captured anything of significance.
Ch Insp Gillian Norrie, the area commander, said: "This incident will understandably cause alarm within the community and a thorough investigation is under way to identify those involved.
"Additional uniform patrols will be in the area to provide reassurance to members of the public and I would urge anyone with concerns, or who may have information which could assist the investigation, to approach our officers who will be happy to assist."