Trains cancelled as firefighters tackle station blaze
Firefighters are tackling a serious fire at a railway station in South Ayrshire.
Services have been suspended at Troon station with images on social media showing a huge plume of smoke rising from the building.
The Scottish Fire and Rescue Service said three fire engines and an aerial appliance had been sent to the scene.
One witness said the fire was affecting the ticket office and a hairdressers with smoke billowing from the roof.