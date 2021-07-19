CCTV images released over councillor fire attack
Police have released a CCTV image of a man they want to trace over an attack on a Conservative councillor's home and cars.
Graeme Campbell's property in Fortrose Gardens, Strathaven was set alight at about 00:20 on 19 June.
At the time the party blamed organised crime for the "disgusting and cowardly" attack.
It was the third time Mr Campbell had been targeted since 2019, when he claimed he was "lucky to be alive".
In the latest attack both cars were set alight, resulting in the house also catching fire.
Police said that while no-one had been injured, "significant damage" had been done to the property.
Now officers have released three images of a man they wish to speak to in connection with the incident.
Anyone who has information has been urged to contact Police Scotland via the non-emergency line or anonymously through Crimestoppers.
Det Ch Insp Martin McGhee said: "Our inquiries have been ongoing since this incident occurred and as part of our investigation we are releasing CCTV images of a man we wish to speak to.
"I'd ask the person himself or anyone who recognises him and who can help us identify him, to contact officers."
Other incidents
Mr Campbell was elected in 2007 to represent the Avondale and Stonehouse ward.
In 2019 he claimed his car was deliberately set on fire because of a planning case he had been working on for 18 months.
The car was burnt out and damage was also caused to another car on the drive and to the garage.
At the time Mr Campbell said he knew who was behind the attack and that he and his wife Fiona were "lucky to be alive".
Last year, two of his cars were also vandalised with a corrosive substance.