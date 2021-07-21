Man seriously hurt at Glasgow construction site
- Published
A man has been seriously injured at a construction site in Glasgow city centre.
Emergency services received reports of the 31-year-old being injured at the site near the junction of Argyle Street and York Street at about 21:00 on Tuesday.
He was taken to the Queen Elizabeth University Hospital.
Police Scotland said his injuries were not believed to be life threatening.
A spokesperson for the force added the Health and Safety Executive (HSE) has been made aware.
HSE has been contacted for comment.