BBC News

Man seriously hurt at Glasgow construction site

Published
image copyrightGoogle
image captionThe worker was injured at the site on the junction of Argyle Street and York Street

A man has been seriously injured at a construction site in Glasgow city centre.

Emergency services received reports of the 31-year-old being injured at the site near the junction of Argyle Street and York Street at about 21:00 on Tuesday.

He was taken to the Queen Elizabeth University Hospital.

Police Scotland said his injuries were not believed to be life threatening.

A spokesperson for the force added the Health and Safety Executive (HSE) has been made aware.

HSE has been contacted for comment.

Related Topics