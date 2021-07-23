Two men killed in three-car crash on A713 in Ayrshire
- Published
Two men have died and a woman is in a critical condition in hospital following a three-car crash on the A713 in East Ayrshire.
The crash involving a black Volkswagen Sirocco, a blue BMW 4 series and a silver Vauxhall Mokka happened near Patna at about 16:40 on Thursday.
The 35-year-old driver of the Volkswagen and a 65-year-old passenger in the BMW were pronounced dead at the scene.
The road was closed for eight hours.
A 62-year-old woman, who was also a passenger in the BMW, was taken to the Queen Elizabeth University Hospital in Glasgow where she is being treated for her injuries.
Hospital staff described her condition as critical.
The 35-year-old driver of the BMW and the 48-year-old driver of the Vauxhall are also being treated in hospital. Both are said to be in a stable condition.
Sgt Kevin Blackley, of the Road Policing Unit in Ayrshire, said: "Our inquiries are continuing to establish the full circumstances surrounding this collision and our thoughts and condolences are with the family and friends of the men who died.
"I would urge anyone who may have witnessed the crash, or observed the vehicles beforehand, to please contact us as soon as possible."