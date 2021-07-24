Troon railway station to reopen to passengers after fire
- Published
Troon railway station will reopen to passengers on Monday following a "devastating" fire a week ago.
ScotRail said the Glasgow Central to Ayr service is expected to operate as normal following repairs, stopping southbound at platform two.
Northbound services to Glasgow are set to call at the station from Friday 30 July when platform one reopens.
The station building was extensively damaged by a fire on 17 July, closing the line for several days.
ScotRail said Network Rail has "fully assessed" damage to the buildings, platform canopies, overhead power cables and other infrastructure at the station.
Special supports have been installed on both platforms to allow repairs to be carried out and new overhead power cables have also been installed.
Only services towards Ayr will be calling at Troon from Monday.
Passengers going to Glasgow can travel south to Prestwick Town to connect with northbound services, ScotRail said.
A full timetable will be reinstated from Friday.
David Simpson, ScotRail's Operations Director, said: "We regret any disruption to services because we know how it will inconvenience our customers.
"However, the dreadful fire at Troon station left our colleagues at Network Rail with no option but to close the line, and we had to revise our services accordingly.
"It's great to see that less than a week after the fire the line has reopened and we are able to resume services, with a full timetable expected to be operating on Friday."
A nearby hairdressers and cafe were also gutted by the blaze.
Troon station opened in 1892, designed by architect James Miller, whose work includes other west coast stations as well as Glasgow Royal Infirmary.
The Railway Heritage Trust has offered £500,000 to help salvage the Victorian structure.