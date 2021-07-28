BBC News

More than 30 firefighters battle blaze at Glasgow's St Simon's church

More than 30 firefighters are at a large fire within a church in Glasgow.

Emergency services were called to St Simon's Church in Partick Bridge Street after the alarm was raised at 02:40.

Nearby residents were advised to keep windows and doors closed and adjacent properties were evacuated as precaution.

Pictures and videos posted on social media show flames and smoke billowing from the church.

Pictures of the church taken at first light appear to show significant fire damage to a roof and a large window.

A spokesman for the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service said crews were expected to remain at the church for some time.

The building was first built in 1858 and extensively refurbished in 2008, according to Scotland's Churches Trust.

image captionThe fire appears to have caused significant damage to the roof and a large window

