Residents evacuated after Glasgow tower block fire
- Published
Residents of a multi-storey block of flats in Glasgow had to be evacuated after a fire broke out on the 17th floor.
Fire crews were called to the block on Lincoln Avenue in the Knightswood area of the city at 04:08.
Residents were safely removed from the building by the fire service and there were no casualties.
A total of nine fire appliances attended the incident which took about five hours to bring under full control.
A spokeswoman for Scottish Fire and Rescue Service said: "Operations control mobilised nine appliances to Lincoln Avenue where the fire was affecting the 17th floor of the multi-storey block of flats."
The spokeswoman said residents from the 17th and 18th floors were removed and the fire has been extinguished.