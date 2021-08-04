'Human remains' found at fire in Pollok's Househill Park
- Published
Police have discovered what appear to be human remains at the site of a fire in Glasgow.
They were found by officers called to reports of a blaze in Househill Park, near Hartstone Road in Pollok shortly after 07:30 on Wednesday.
Specialist forensic teams are now examining the site which is likely to remain cordoned off for some time.
Police said the death is being treated as unexplained and "extensive inquiries" were being carried out.
Extra police are patrolling the area and they are appealing for help from anyone with information about the discovery.
Related Topics
Related Internet Links
The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.