Man whose body was found at fire in Glasgow park is named
- Published
Police have named the man whose remains were found at the site of a fire in Glasgow.
He was 31-year-old William Leiper, who lived near the scene of the blaze at Househill Park in Pollok.
Officers said Mr Leiper's death was being treated as unexplained.
A Police Scotland statement said inquiries were ongoing to establish the full circumstances of what happened and witnesses have been urged to get in touch.
Dt Supt Andrew Patrick, of Police Scotland's Major Investigation Team, said: "Our thoughts are with Mr Leiper's family at this difficult time and they are being supported by specialist officers.
"His death is being treated as unexplained and officers, supported by specialist forensic teams, are still at the scene and carrying out house-to-house inquiries in the area.
"I would stress that incidents such as this are rare and people living in the area can be reassured we have additional officers on patrol. I would urge anyone with concerns to please speak to these officers."