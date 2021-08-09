Missing hillwalker: Search for Frank Smith at Ben Cruachan
Searches are being made for an 84-year-old hillwalker who has failed to return from a planned trip up a mountain in Argyll.
Frank Smith's family said he was an experienced walker who had walked 1,126m (3,694ft) Ben Cruachan several times over the last 10 years.
Mr Smith, from Nottingham, was last seen leaving the Crianlarich Hotel in Crianlarich on Thursday morning.
His family said they were waiting anxiously for news
Mr Smith's car was found in a parking area used by hillwalkers heading up Ben Cruachan.
A search by Police Scotland's mountain rescue team started at the weekend and resumed on Monday morning.
Mr Smith's daughter Helen Bang said search teams were doing everything they could to find him.
She said he was fit man who had prepared for his walk with treks in Snowdonia and the Peak District. She added: "We did try to dissuade him, but what can you do short of locking him in a room and taking away his car keys?"
Mr Smith is 5ft10in tall and of slim build with grey hair.
He was last known to be wearing a dark jacket, grey trousers, white shirt and a distinctive white sun cap.
Insp Emma Louise Scott, of Police Scotland, said: "We are growing increasingly concerned for Frank and considerable effort is being put into locating him by police and partner agencies.
"I would urge anyone who believes they have seen Frank or spoken to him at the any time since Thursday morning to get in touch urgently.
"I would also ask any other walkers in the area to be vigilant and if you believe you have any information which could help with the search then please come forward."